Atlantic City’s famous Ripley Believe It Or Not Museum is closing its doors after 26 years in operation.

The iconic boardwalk museum stated they will close on Dec. 31 when their agreement with a local franchisee ends.

The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum has been an Atlantic City Boardwalk staple since its opening on June 22, 1996.

Chris Connelly, the museum’s manager, told the Associated Press. “We’re thankful to have offered a unique form of entertainment and education at the Jersey Shore, and we hope we have helped create wonderful memories for those who have come to visit.”

With over 400 exhibits and 14 themed galleries, the museum became a an attraction for people of all ages.

Connelly said, “They’re going to reimagine the space and come up with something new and fresh for the future,”.

And while the future of the famous exterior is still uncertain, Connelly hopes the facade can be incorporated into a future use.