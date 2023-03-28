There are many exciting things to do in the city of Philadelphia this spring, including several unique exhibitions you’ll want to visit.

In this BTS segment, PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins spoke with Museum Art in Wood’s Jennifer-Navva Milliken about The Mashrabiya Project. The project aims to link heritage of the mashrabiya, an ancient screening element, to responses in art and design through the eyes of six female artists. Check it out until July 2023!

