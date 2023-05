In this BTS segment, Faulu Mtume joins PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins ahead of a street renaming in honor of his father and South Philadelphia native, James Mtume. Mtume was a two-time Grammy winner. He earned musical fame starting in jazz with greats such as Miles Davis during the early 1970’s, as well as with father and saxophonist Jimmy Heath.

The event will take place on Friday, May 12th, 2023, from 11 am to 2 pm. The 1500 block of Wharton Street will now carry the namesake of Mtume forever.