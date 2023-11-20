If you were watching our PHL17 Morning News today, you may have noticed that things look a bit different.

Today was the official launch of the new PHL17 Studio and we couldn’t be more excited for how it looks. With 2700 sq feet of space, 42 TV monitors, all new LED Lighting, a state-of-the-art weather and traffic center, a new fully functional kitchen, and so much more, we can’t wait to see all the stories and magic that will come out of our new home.

PHL17′ Amanda VanAllen takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the new studio. Watch above!

What do you think of our new studio? Let us know on social media! :)