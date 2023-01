Philadelphia is one of the most popular locations nation wide for arts and entertainment. Let PHL17 Behind the Scenes keep you updated on upcoming events in Philly and surrounding areas.

In this BTS segment, PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins chatted with Lee DeWyze ahead of his Into the Wild 2023 tour stop here at City Winery, January 31. For venue and ticket information visit https://leedewyzeofficial.com/ or https://citywinery.com/Philadelphia