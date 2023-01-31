Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores.

This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being done to increase efficiency as the company works with advisors to “consider multiple paths” as the retailer tries to turn the business around.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Here is a list of all the impacted Delaware Valley locations:

Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond: 70 E Wynnewood Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Bed Bath & Beyond: 6720 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Bed Bath & Beyond: 197 Falon Lane, Altoona, PA 16602 Bed Bath & Beyond: 170 Upland Square Dr, Stowe, PA 19464

New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond: 34 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Bed Bath & Beyond: 30 International Dr S, Flanders, NJ 07836 Bed Bath & Beyond: 13 US-9, Manalapan Township, NJ 07726 Buy Buy Baby: 601 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Harmon Beauty: 399 US-46, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Harmon Beauty: 3189 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Delaware Bed Bath & Beyond: 1020 Brandywine Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19803



Last Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had defaulted on its loans, which may force it to consider restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

The filing included some of the other strategies Bed Bath & Beyond is employing to improve its financial position, such as lowering costs, trimming capital expenditures, trying to rework rental deals with landlords and reducing the footprint of its stores, as well as the caveat that “these measures may not be successful.”

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.