Beatles open their first U.S. tour – 8/19 in history

The Beatles on stage at The Cow Palace (AP Photo)

August 19, 1964, the Beatles opened up their first U.S. tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA

Other things that happened on this date…
1909 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway…home of The Indy 500…opened for the first time.
1979 – The Knack’s “My Sharona” hits #1, and stayed there for 42 days.

Birthdays:
Former President Bill Clinton turns 75
Matthew Perry turns 52
John Stamos turns 58

