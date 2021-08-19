Beatles open their first U.S. tour – 8/19 in history

August 19, 1964, the Beatles opened up their first U.S. tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA
1909 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway…home of The Indy 500…opened for the first time.
1979 – The Knack’s “My Sharona” hits #1, and stayed there for 42 days.
Birthdays:
Former President Bill Clinton turns 75
Matthew Perry turns 52
John Stamos turns 58
