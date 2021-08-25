Be the Best Dressed Wedding Guest

This fall is getting busy with many weddings popping up. You may have noticed that fall is quickly becoming the most popular season for nuptials. Whether it’s your big day or not, you want to dress to impress at any wedding this season. Fashion and lifestyle expert, Margo Burr @itsmargoburr, takes PHL17 through this season’s must-haves.

First Margo says the little black dress is still a classic

Techno Metal Short Sleeve Wrap Dress







Then Margo says a long halter criss cross dress.

Red Adel Gown

And don’t be afraid of the trending color, mustard yellow.

Sau Lee Long Dress

Or the fall classic color, russet.

Saylor Dress Short



And finally Margo says a silk wrap dress is perfect for any wedding.

Acler Loftin Dress