Barnes Foundation partners with local groups to target early learning

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Barnes Foundation is featuring a number of programs aimed at helping area children catch up on important lessons impacted by the pandemic.

Barnes has joined with several Philadelphia cultural organizations to present what they are calling early learner Summer pods. The idea is to expose area children to various programs and lessons that may have not been exposed to during the peak months of the pandemic. For more information you can visit https://www.barnesfoundation.org/early-learner-summer-pods

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story