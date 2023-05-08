Have you ever had parmesan cheese in a drink?

Well if not, Bar1010 in Northern Liberties has just created a unique take on a classic cocktail that might surprise you.

The new concoction is a spin on the classic espresso martini but with freshly grated parmesan cheese on top. (Yes this is a real drink they serve!)

Starting off as what seemed to be a joke, turned into a new menu staple that everyone loves.

This morning, Michael Fitzick, Executive Chef & Partner, and Gino Brizzi, Lead Mixologist for Bar1010, joined us in the PHL17 Kitchen to talk about the new viral cocktail, and give us a taste.

Bar1010 is a pizzeria and cocktail bar located in Northern Liberties.

You can find more information and make a reservation, here.