Bas Bunny fans listen up! The Grammy Award-winning global recording artist has just announced a 2024 tour called “Most Wanted Tour” with 47 opportunities to see him.

The 31-city North American arena tour will stop by Wells Fargo Center on April 19, 2024. According to the artist, the tour will be “an experience curated for day-one fans” but be advised that “the Most Wanted Tour will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised.”

This tour will be Bad Bunny’s first tour since 2022 when the 3x Grammy winner took a break from the touring stage.

According to Live Nation the tour, “promises to bring fans an unparalleled spectacle in 2024, the Most Wanted Tour will give attendees a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for. With unprecedented success that has taken the world by storm, Bad Bunny’s tour is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year.”

Just last week, Bad Bunny made history with his new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” by becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 on Spotify, so far. Currently, the album has more than 900 million streams and its lead track, “MONACO” has hit number one on the charts in at least 16 countries.

In an effort to prevent bots and scalpers, and to reduce ticket resale, fans are asked to register online in advance of ticket sales beginning. Fans can register HERE, now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the ticket sale on Wednesday, October 25.

Full tour schedule:

February 21- Salt Lake City, UT

February 23- Las Vegas, NV

February 24- Las Vegas, NV

February 27- Phoenix, AZ

February 28- Phoenix, AZ

March 1- San Francisco, CA

March 2- San Francisco, CA

March 5- Sacramento, CA

March 7, Portland, OR

March 9- Seattle, WA

March 13- Los Angeles, CA

March 14- Los Angeles, CA

March 15- Los Angeles, CA

March 20- Denver, CO

March 23- Minneapolis, MN

March 23- Minneapolis, MN March 26- Kansas City, MO

March 28- Chicago, IL

March 29- Chicago, IL

March 30- Chicago, IL

April 4- Toronto, ON

April 6- Detroit, MI

April 9- Washington, DC

April 11- Brooklyn, NY

April 12- Brooklyn, NY

April 13- Brooklyn, NY

April 17- Boston, MA

April 19- Philadelphia, PA

April 20- Hartford, CT

April 22- Louisville, KY

April 26- Austin, TX

April 27- Austin, TX

April 30- Houston, TX

May 1- Houston, TX

May 3- Dallas, TX

May 7- New Orleans, LA

May 10- Charlotte, NC

May 11- Nashville, TN

May 14- Atlanta, GA

May 15- Atlanta, GA

May 17- Orlando, FL

May 18- Orlando, FL

May 21- Tampa, FL

May 24- Miami, FL

May 25- Miami, FL

May 26- Miami, FL

Find more tour information, HERE.