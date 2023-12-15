If you love bacon, keep reading!
There’s a restaurant that just opened in Philadelphia made for bacon lovers like you!
It’s called ‘Bake’n Bacon’ and it’s located at 1148 S 11th St.
PHL17’s Alex Butler joins us with a look at what’s on the menu.
