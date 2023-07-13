If you love the outdoors and having the occasional cocktail, there’s a new book written by local Philadelphia authors that will be sure to become a staple on your shelf.

Backcountry Cocktails: Civilized Drinks for Wild Places, finds the unique intersection between spending time in the great outdoors and celebrating good times with a cocktail in hand.

From camp-friendly culinary creations, portable and packable recipes, tips, and tricks for surviving the wilderness, a beginners guide to foraging, and commentary from wilderness experts, Backcountry Cocktails is the perfect book for outdoor lovers and cocktail enthusiast alike.

“With Backcountry Cocktails, you’re not just getting a book of recipes. You’re getting an immersive field guide that teaches readers how to pull flavors and ingredients from the land around you, conveyed with expertise that would benefit any at-home bartender or camping enthusiast. Plus, readers will learn how to survive a bear attack!”, said author Steven Grasse.

Each recipe in the book requires minimal ingredients making it the perfect staple for backpacking, camping, hiking, or just spending time outdoors.

From refreshing cocktails like Maple Slush, White Mountain Watermelon Sangria, and Appleseed Sour, and delicious recipes like Crispy cast-iron Trout with Wild Greens, and Bourbon peach hand pies, the book encompasses all four seasons in a wonderful array of recipes for all.

“With the help of our expert collaborators, we’ve painted this picture that lets readers visit the nexus between the old ways of foraging from the land and modern uses for those found ingredients — through mixology,” said author Adam Erace.

Besides all the culinary masterpiece recipes throughout the book, readers will learn necessary wilderness survival skills including but not limited to, how to tap a maple tree, how to ferment vegetables, how to forage wild mushrooms, and most importantly how to survive a bear attack.

Backcountry Cocktails: Civilized Drinks For Wild Places is available everywhere books are sold for just $28.

Author Adam Erace, and lead Mixologist Lee Noble stopped by the PHL17 kitchen to talk about their new book and bring a few delicious cocktail recipes to life.

You can find more information and purchase the Backcountry Cocktails book, here.