Back-to-school shopping without breaking the bank

Many colleges are back in session, and parents are getting ready to send their elementary, middle and high school kids back to the classroom soon too.

But with that first day of school comes some heavy costs.

This year, the National Retail Federation that estimates parents will spend almost $850 on school supplies.

So how do we get school supplies without breaking the bank? Certified Financial Planner Dan Hernandez shared some tips.

Look for sales

Save and budget like any other expense

Look for scholarships

Try to buy used textbooks when possible