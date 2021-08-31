Back to school safety: commuting with school buses

It’s hard to believe it’s back to school time already! PennDot reminds commuters of school bus safety with the following information.

Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law

Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.

Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.

If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.

The penalties if convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law include:

$250 fine

Five points on your driving record

60-day license suspension