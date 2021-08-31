Back to school safety: commuting with school buses

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s hard to believe it’s back to school time already! PennDot reminds commuters of school bus safety with the following information.

Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law

  • Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended.
  • Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.
  • Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.
  • If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.
  • Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.

The penalties if convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law include:

  • $250 fine
  • Five points on your driving record
  • 60-day license suspension

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story