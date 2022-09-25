NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment.

B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.

A black man who recently had his car towed to B & F due to illegal parking on Saturday, says he was scared for his life when he arrived to pay for it back.

The man’s vehicle was towed at 12:30 am by B & F due to parking illegally. He arrived at the 449 Old Airport Rd location around 2:30 am to pick up his vehicle.

He said he had arrived, and the door was locked to the entrance. However, the gate was slightly open, to only a person could go in. At this time, the man admits he is technically trespassing once he goes into the gate. He says he only went in because he saw the tow drivers and wanted to know if he could pay for his car.

Once inside, the man saw his car and ensured it was still in good condition. The employees inside the gate blatantly ignore the man as he waits for assistance. He then gets out of the vehicle, leaves the gate entrance, returns to the front door, and knocks on the glass.

A man who alledgedly was drunk came out and claims the man tried to steal his car. Confused, the man asks “how can I steal my car when its behind a close gate? I also drove my other car here, I am by myself, so how can I drive both cars out of here?”

The man drove his Nissan to the company and didn’t have a passenger. So if he wanted to steal his vehicle that was towed, he would be leaving his Nissan at the towing company’s parking lot. Logically wouldn’t make sense for him to attempt to steal his towed vehicle.

The appeared drunk employee proceeds to call him a liar and a “dummy,” says the man. The employee allegedly sized the man up and got his face. Then, both men start yelling at each other five more employees come out.

One of the men told the man he was the co-owner of the towing company. That man proceeds to call him a liar and that he tried to steal his car. The co-owner called him an idiot, a dummy, and other slurs, says the man.

The man then asks if he can pay for his car and just leave. The co-owner tells him he can’t buy the vehicle at this time because it is not regular business hours. Then the co-owner changes his mind and says he can buy the car now for $500. Then says to the man if he keeps talking back, he will raise it to $600.

The man declined to pay the $500 and said he will come back tomorrow and pay the regular price. As he tried to leave he realized his Nissan was not starting due to his keys not being in the car.

When asked for his keys back, the co owner says no because he trespassed on the property. The man then calls the police.

Police arrived to the scene and got the man back his Nissan keys. The man was not arrested for trespassing nor attempting to steal his own vehilce.

Police told the man they couldn’t check to see if the men were drunk because they have every right to drink on their property. When the man asked how it is safe for tow truck drivers to drink at 3:00 am and be on call to potentially drive on the road safe for others, the police ignored him.

As the man left, one of the five employees said he must come at 8:00 am Saturday and pay $565. The co-owner stops him and says no, I already told the cops he must pay $500. Angry, the man said to the police how are you going to let them unfairly charge me a price in front of you. Police told the man, ” we can’t tell them what to make the price.”

A couple of hours later, the man arrived to pay the $500 bill. The quote says he was charged $225 for a standard fee, $25 for gas, and $250 for dollies. When asked about dollies, the clerk says it is just something to keep the car safe when loading it.

This is a photo of the bill. The man price was $565 total but the towing company gave $65 off.

B & F company refused to give an official comment. We can confirm the man was never arrested for trespassing, nor was he in custody or detained.

We can also confirm that other nearby towing companies said a tow less than 10 miles away and only sat at the lot for 7 hours is usually $250 standard and $350 maximum.

This is a screenshot from a comment on B&F towing company reviews.

The company also has numerous complaints from other black Americans in the area who feel they were mistreated.