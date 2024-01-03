For the first time in the Garden State, drivers in New Jersey will have the option to add a notation to their driver’s license, showing if they are on the autism spectrum.

The change is expected to happen later this year in December.

Advocates for the change hope it will improve relations between police and the autism community during interactions.

“By seeing that notation, it’s sort of a little prompt for them, that this person may not respond as a typical person does,” says Doctor David Wilson of Reed Autism Services.

No word yet on where the notation will be on the license just yet.