New Jersey (WPHL)- PHL17 continues to feature black-owned businesses all month and continues that initiative with a soul food restaurant in New Jersey. Manager Estella Gale shows Alex why Aunt Berta’s Kitchen is an iconic soul food restaurant that has been a famous eatery in Camden County for more than two decades. Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations: one in Oaklyn, NJ, and the other is in Lindenwold, NJ. The menu features Turkey wings, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and more. Order online at auntbertaskitchen.com

