August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, which shines a light on the hardships that mother’s face, and the need for maternal resources.

This morning, Dr. Stacey Kallum, Director of the Division of Maternal, Child, and Family Health at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health talked with PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen about the importance of Breastfeeding and the resources families can utilize here in Philadelphia.

Research from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows that over 80% of Philadelphian’s initiate breastfeeding but by the eight-week-point the numbers drop to 66%, with even lower rates in communities of color.

For mothers who fear the daunting task of going home after days of 24/7 support in the hospital, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has established a department called ‘Philly Loves Families’ which offers the exact support families need once they are home.

From in-person breastfeeding support from a lactation specialist, to live support in the middle of the night, to information on safe sleeping, and even local events throughout the community, Philly Loves Families is the resource families need to take advantage of and use.

Benefits of Breastfeeding:

Research shows that the longer a mother breastfeeds, she develops a lower risk of certain cancers like ovarian and breast, a reduced risk of cardiovascular postpartum complications, and lower risks of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

For the baby, research shows a lower risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, lower risk of ear infections, and a lower risk of certain childhood cancers.

Overall, breastfeeding offers a bonding experience for both mom and baby.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health Division of Maternal, Child, and Family Health offers a 24/7 tele-lactation service called ‘Pacify’, where with the click of a button you can enter a video or audio call with a lactation specialist who can assist you or connect you with local resources. You can also request a home visit service,

You can find more information about Philly Loves Families and the Department of Public Health, HERE.