August is Black Business Month and if you’re looking to do a little shopping or just want some new products and brands to check out, we have you covered.

This morning, our friend, Style Expert Denise Caldwell joined us on the show with some of her expertly chosen Black Business products and recommendations.

Products Denise brought:

Quote The Culture stationary line

Available on Etsy for $12-$24

Big Mouth Toothbrush

Retails between $69.99 – $119.99

Available on the Big Mouth Toothbrush website.

Keys Soulcare

Products range between $22 – $38

Available at ULTA

BREAD haircare line

Products range between $22 – $28

Available at ULTA and Sephora

Swoop Hangers

Hangers range from $24 – $72

Available on the Swoop Hanger website.

You can find more recommendations and information about Denise, here.