August is Black Business Month and if you’re looking to do a little shopping or just want some new products and brands to check out, we have you covered.
This morning, our friend, Style Expert Denise Caldwell joined us on the show with some of her expertly chosen Black Business products and recommendations.
Products Denise brought:
- Quote The Culture stationary line
- Available on Etsy for $12-$24
- Big Mouth Toothbrush
- Retails between $69.99 – $119.99
- Available on the Big Mouth Toothbrush website.
- Keys Soulcare
- Products range between $22 – $38
- Available at ULTA
- Swoop Hangers
- Hangers range from $24 – $72
- Available on the Swoop Hanger website.
You can find more recommendations and information about Denise, here.