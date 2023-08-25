August is Black Business Month and if you’re looking to do a little shopping or just want some new products and brands to check out, we have you covered.

This morning, our friend, Style Expert Denise Caldwell joined us on the show with some of her expertly chosen Black Business products and recommendations.

Products Denise brought:

  • Quote The Culture stationary line
  • Available on Etsy for $12-$24
  • Keys Soulcare
  • Products range between $22 – $38
  • Available at ULTA 
  • BREAD haircare line
  • Products range between $22 – $28
  • Available at ULTA and Sephora

You can find more recommendations and information about Denise, here.