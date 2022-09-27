Today we’re taking a look at the new 2022 Audi S5 Sportback luxury performance sedan. Audi is 113 year old company that is now part of the Volkswagen family of brands which includes Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley and Bugatti.

In racing challenges from the epic endurance challenges of 24 Hours at Lemans, the raucous World Rally circuit, vaunted F1 Grand Prix and now Formula E Racing with the E-Tron electrics, Audi is known for its motorsports innovations and excitement.

With the racing heritage and premium appeal, the Audi manages the most uncanny combination of stylish luxury and driving satisfaction. This S5 Sportback is a chameleon that goes from a pampered carriage of stitched diamond pattern leather seating and cool new tech and amenities … to a classic Quattro all-wheel drive rabble rouser ready to kick up dust and gravel on rough mountain trails.

The beautiful clean muscular flowing lines are a real eye-catcher, and the fashion forward front grille flanked with Matrix LED headlights with high-tech laser animation in both front and tail light arrays.

Under the hood this Audi S5 features a 3.0 liter turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 24-valve, aluminum block and heads, direct fuel injection V-6 pumping 349 horsepower.

Mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic electronic sequential transmission, with a curb weight of just under 4,000 lb, in the right hands this slick fastback sedan is a heart pounding driving experience.

Featuring a 3 Spoke multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, drive mode selector, keyless push button starter, and a 7” full color driver information system display, this Audi S5 follows flaunts its racing cred.

It’s also a surprisingly roomy 5-seater, an ideal daily driver … as practical premium personal or family transportation.. And under the fastback hatch there is premium stow space behind the seats which goes hyper spacious for cargo with the backseats folded down.

For safety there’s a comprehensive 8 airbag system, anti-lock brakes with brake assist, stability control, forward collision control and lane departure warnings. And the Alarm system with motion sensors, plus the Electronic Vehicle Immobilizer, can even foil a brazen car-jackers.

Now that the EVs are becoming a real driver in the car business, there is a valid question about the future of gas powered cars like this? While Audi is already a standout performer in the EV space with the E-Tron series, more than a few automotive traditionalists will miss the roar of the engines and fearsome power.

In the recent months the European Commission as well as California, Massachusetts and Washington have enacted a ban on the registration of newly built internal combustion engines (ICE) fueled by gas or diesel to take effect in 2035.

Washington State has actually set the ban to take effect in 5 years earlier, and a third of the States including New York and Pennsylvania already have legislation pending.

This means that in 10 to 15 years with wider acceptance of Electric Vehicles and the growth and development of fast charging network technology, the only ICE vehicles that can be sold are ones built before the ban deadlines.

With the challenges of the pandemic and supply disruptions exacerbated by chip shortages and the scarcity of key natural resources that go into electric vehicles, I believe there will be an enormous demand for ICE vehicles like this Audi well past 2050.

In fact, there are plans already in the works on how to reorganize the global automotive manufacturing system, to assure that in parts of the emerging world where the internal combustion engine will probably be used for another 50 years, there will be a steady supply of vehicles.

Also when it comes to high-end supercars there have already been reports that German and Italian car makers are appealing the EU ban to exempt some of their most powerful and expensive gas guzzling supercars

For fine performance luxury vehicles like this Audi S5, the pre-owned market is primed for an explosion in value as we draw closer to the deadlines. This model is priced around $65,745.00 new, and well maintained with reasonable mileage, could easily double or triple its value by 2035.

However with a 140 year run of internal combustion engines, it is still not at all 100% clear that electric vehicles are the long-term future. In fact Toyota and now BMW are offering Hydrogen Fuel Cell vehicles, which create power through an electro-chemical reaction process that only produces water vapor exhaust.

Another recent technology uses lasers and minute quantities of radioactive material to create steam power that will run the average vehicle for several months between recharges.

We could even see a big retro-fit movement which is already popular in Asia, South America and Africa, where gas powered vehicles are converted to run on propane tanks which are swapped out just like they are for the backyard gas grille.

