Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a North Philadelphia gas station at gunpoint Monday.

The incident happened at Ridge Gas and Mini Mart located on the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:25 am.

Police say an unknown man wearing a dark mask, dark “New Balance” jacket, dark pants, and “New Balance” sneakers entered the mini-mart. As the suspect made his way toward the store’s counter, police said an employee tried to stop him.

The suspect shows the employee a gun and demands the employee to open the cash register, police say. The employee listened to the suspect after he threatened to shoot him, police say.

According to police, after taking several thousand dollars from a cash box and the cash registers, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect arrives and leaves the location in a late model Audi sedan that may have had a Delaware tag on it, police say.

Audi Sedan the suspect arrived in, police say. (PPD footage)

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

