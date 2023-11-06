Philadelphia’s only independent LGBTQ+ Youth Center, The Attic Youth Center, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in style.

On November 18th, Attic Youth Center will be hosting a “We Say GAY-La” with honorary awards recipients, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, fine dining, dancing, live entertainment, and so much more.

The 2023 Attic Youth Center Awards recipients include:

OK2BU Role Model Award: TS Madison

Legacy Award: O’Shae Sibley

Shawn Leavitt Outstanding Volunteer Award: Dow Inc.

Legacy Award: Carrie Jacobs, PhD

The gala will take place at The Crystal Tea Room on Saturday, November 18, 2023. VIP Reception will begin at 6 p.m., Cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres will begin at 7 p.m., and dinner, awards, and dancing will begin at 8 p.m.

“We are proud to be serving LGBTQ+ youth for the past 30 years, creating a safe space for youth to be themselves, empowering them to develop into independent adults. Every day, we are doing life-changing and often life-saving work, forging a path toward a more inclusive and affirming society for all,” said Jasper Liem, Executive Director for Attic Youth Center.

“Our 30-year anniversary is a celebration of our growth and development as an organization and also a bold declaration of our dedication to creating a future where every young person can flourish and grow, free from the hate and discrimination plaguing our communities now. LGBTQ+ youth and young adults led the charge to many of the rights we have won, and The Attic is here to continue supporting them as we move toward a safer and more equitable future.”

Jasper Liem, Executive Director for Attic Youth Center, joined us on the PHL17 Morning Show to talk about the event and what people can expect.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the 30th Anniversary Gala, click here.