Philadelphia Police are searching for the men responsible for an ATM explosion in Chestnut Hill.

On Thursday December 22nd, at 4:05 a.m. Philadelphia Police were called to the West Fargo on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street for two males breaking into an ATM and attempting to blow it up.

The ATM was damaged in the explosion, but the cash box remained in tact and no money was taken.

Bomb squad was on the scene and no information has been released about what kind of device was used in the explosion.

The investigation is active with the Northwest Detectives Division and if you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call 911.