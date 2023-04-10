Two Philadelphia School District Schools are closed in the wake of a recent asbestos finding.

District officials say asbestos was found in Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary School after a recent inspection.

Frankford High School will be closed for the full day on Monday April 10th, and will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday April 11th and Wednesday April 12th. Students will then go back to in-person learning on Thursday April 13th.

Students at Mitchell Elementary School will shift to virtual instruction for the remainder of the school year.

Mitchell Elementary School which was built in 1916, and Frankford High School which was built in 1910, are some of the oldest buildings in the school district.

As most older buildings in the district were made from plaster, various inspections throughout the years labeled the schools as “no asbestos detected” since the 1990’s.

In the wake of recent inspections, “new sampling conducted by inspectors shows that certain plaster walls and ceilings do, in fact, contain asbestos.”, said the district.

At this time the District says are not clear about why the historic school records contradict recent sampling results, but that they are committed to continue inspecting the schools and making environmental conditions safer.