Arts on Center Stage invites you to check out a FREE arts and culture event this Thursday, August 8th, highlighting Opera Philadelphia and the East Passyunk Opera Project.

The series was introduced in 2021 as a response to pandemic-related venue closures and since then it’s evolved as a community-based performance series that allows visitors from neighborhoods across Philadelphia to experience a snapshot of upcoming tours, company productions and more.

PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a sneak peak of what you can expect to see and hear this Thursday! For more visit https://www.centercityphila.org/