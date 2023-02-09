Montgomery County Officials have arrested the person responsible for the murder of the missing Montgomery County mother.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, announced Blair Watts has been arrested for the murder.

Blair Watts was Jennifer’s former business partner and colleague

43-year-old Jennifer Brown went missing on January 3rd, 2023 after she was was scheduled to pick her son up from the bus stop but never came.

According to the original press release sent out by the Office of the District Attorney, Brown’s vehicle was found parked outside of her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work cellphone were all inside.

The case stumped investigators for weeks, but on January 18th her body was found buried in a shallow grave in Royersford, PA.

Police are set to announce details of the arrest at 1pm.

Check back for updates on this developing story