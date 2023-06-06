Do your kids love playing football? If so, there is a free football clinic in Wilmington, Delaware you have to check out!

Starting on June 16, kids ages 10-16 can join the free community football clinic and get coached by football Pros like Darnell Savage, Troy Reeder, and Brian O’Neill.

Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. and the free football clinic will go from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the Chase Fieldhouse this morning to workout and get a preview of what kids can expect.

You can find more information about the clinic and Titus Sports Academy, here.