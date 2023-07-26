Located in West Chester, PA, Treehouse World Adventure Park is a thrilling place for all nature lovers of any ages. It offers multiple zip lines, a pirate ship treehouse, two walk-the-planks, a gaga ball pit, axe throwing, tree climbing, and much more.

Tickets start as $14.95 for a Treehouse Pass and go up tp $58.95 for an unlimited time Super Adventure Pass, which includes all activities.

PHL17’s own Alex Butler visited Treehouse World Adventure Park to explore and give us the details.

Written by PHL17 Intern Carly Knowlton