The wildest beer festival in Philly is coming to the Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday.

With more than 100 award-winning craft beers, seltzers, ciders, delicious local food trucks and live music, the Summer Ale Festival is bound to be the best beer festival of the season.

The Summer Ale Festival kicks off this Saturday, June 24, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets start at $95 for early admission, $75 for general admission, and $45 for non-drinker admission. All tickets include free parking and a complementary shuttle to and from 30th Street Station.

“We’re proud to put on one of the premier beer festivals in the region,” said Vice President of Mission, Guest and Community Engagement Cara Treadway. “There’s no other place this summer where you’ll be able to try more than 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers and experience the breathtaking beauty of nature and wildlife all in one amazing night. More importantly, the proceeds from this fun event support the animals in our care as well as the Zoo’s conservation work and ability to bring under-resourced families to the Zoo that might not otherwise be able to visit. It truly is a special event.”

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the Philly Zoo with a preview of the fun.

Full List of Breweries:

● Decadent Ales

● Dock Street Brewery South

● MudHen

● Oslo

Urban Village Brewing Company

● Stable 12

● Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

● Double Nickel Brewing Co.

● Flying Fish

● Ommegang

● River Horse Brewing Company

● Spring House Brewing Company

● Stoudts Brewing

● Two Roads Brewing Company

● Yards Brewing Company

● Eight and Sand Beer Co.

● Singlecut

● Cape Beverage

● Evil Genius Beer Company

● Great Lakes Brewing Co.

● Heavy Seas

● Yuengling

● Beatbox Brew

● Big Oyster Brewery

● Blue Point

● Claffey’s Cocktails

● Conshohocken Brewing Company

● Downeast Cider

● Iron Hill

● La Cabra Brewing

● Two Roots Brewing Co.

● Victory Brewing Company

● Workhorse Brewing Co.

● Zero Gravity Craft Brewery

● Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

● Mcallister brewing

● Ploughman Cider

● Punch Buggy Brewing

● Triple Bottom

● Von C

● Wissahickon Brewing Company

● Dewey Beer Co.

● Fegley’s Brew Works

● Aldus Brewing Co.

● Saugatuck Brewing Co.

● Alementary

● Brewery Techne

● Prison Pals

● Lost Time

● Rrey Cerveza

● Rupee

List of Food trucks:

● BYZ. Empire

● Philly Hots

● Calle Del Sabor

● The Munchy Machine

● The Little Sicilian

● The Pasta Truck

● Bonjour Creperie

● The Fabulous Fig

You can find more information about the Summer Ale Festival and buy tickets, here.