After a month full of celebrations, and indulging in lots of food and drinks, many participate in a trend called ‘Dry January’ in order to cut back on alcohol and start the year on a healthier note.

Many local businesses in the area make that process even easier by offering non-alcoholic drinks.

PHL17’s Alex Butler joins us live from Panorama Wine Bar to tell us all about a new non-alcoholic wine flight offering and which mocktails they have on the menu.