If you’re looking for a new pastry shop in Philly, there’s a café on Vine Street you have to check out.

Café Vine is an all new student run café on Vine Street which brings Parisian pastries to Philadelphia. As part of an entrepreneur program at String Theory Charter Schools, students who work at Café Vine get to experience and learn the ins and outs of working at a café.

PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live with a look inside the café.

You can find more information about Café Vine, here.