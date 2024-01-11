Have you ever been to an underground dinner party?
In case you don’t know what that is, it’s a secret dinner somewhere in the city hosted by a popular chef.
Chef Elizabeth “Liz” Grothe throws these hard to get into parties and her next dinner this month is a collaboration with Oloroso.
The dinner will cost $85 per person and will allow guests to “immerse themselves in the robust fusion of influences found in Filipino and Spanish cuisine and culture.” Seatings will be at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
You can make a reservation for the dinner, HERE.
For guests who want an even more elevated experience, Olorosa will be offering an optional wine pairing curated by in-house sommelier Gordana Kostovski for an additional $45 per person.
Dinner offerings include:
Starters:
- Lumpia Shanghai with sweet & sour
- Empanada with giniling
- Cheesesteak Croqueta with banana ketchup
Main dishes:
- Garlic Rice
- Collard Green Laing
- Curried Squash Mussels
- Max’s Style Fried Chicken
- House Made Longanisa
- Oloroso Cabeza (pig’s head)
Dessert:
- Mango-Turmeric Chiffon Cake
PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Oloroso with a first-hand look at what’s on the menu.