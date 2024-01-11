Have you ever been to an underground dinner party?

In case you don’t know what that is, it’s a secret dinner somewhere in the city hosted by a popular chef.

Chef Elizabeth “Liz” Grothe throws these hard to get into parties and her next dinner this month is a collaboration with Oloroso.

The dinner will cost $85 per person and will allow guests to “immerse themselves in the robust fusion of influences found in Filipino and Spanish cuisine and culture.” Seatings will be at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

You can make a reservation for the dinner, HERE.

For guests who want an even more elevated experience, Olorosa will be offering an optional wine pairing curated by in-house sommelier Gordana Kostovski for an additional $45 per person.

Dinner offerings include:

Starters:

Lumpia Shanghai with sweet & sour

Empanada with giniling

Cheesesteak Croqueta with banana ketchup

Main dishes:

Garlic Rice

Collard Green Laing

Curried Squash Mussels

Max’s Style Fried Chicken

House Made Longanisa

Oloroso Cabeza (pig’s head)

Dessert:

Mango-Turmeric Chiffon Cake

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Oloroso with a first-hand look at what’s on the menu.