A popular Italian Ice shop in Wilmington, Delaware is back in business after a 7-year hiatus.

First opened in 1957, Fusco’s Italian Ice has become a tradition for many families around the Delaware area.

With Fusco’s strict rule of no spoons or straws, people gather everyday to grab a cup of Italian Ice and eat it by ‘shaking and squeezing’.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Fusco’s this morning to get a glimpse of their rich history.

