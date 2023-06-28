Are you looking to spice up your dining experience or travel abroad, without leaving the country? Well the award winning BYOB, At The Table is currently offering a menu you’ll want to taste if visiting Morocco is on your travel list. “The World Tour” special includes a six-course menu that utilizes fresh ingredients and flavors.

The Morocco menu will only last until July 15, and afterwards the world tour will continue to Honduras where they will dedicate a new six course menu to the Honduran culture and cuisine.

Each menu only lasts two weeks and costs $125 per person.

PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins joins us from At The Table with a preview of the menu.

