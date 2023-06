Haddonfield, New Jersey is preparing for one of it’s most celebrated events of the year which is the 29th annual Crafts and Fine Art Festival.

The two-day outdoor festival is July 8-9, 2023, and will feature more than 200 of the best artists from the region and beyond. In addition to artists and crafters, there will also be a cookie eating contest hosted by local favorite, downtown cookies.

You can find more information about the festival, here .