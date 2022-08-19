Philadelphia (WPHL)- A North Philadelphia Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint Monday by a masked man wearing all black.

The incident happen on the 1300 block Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 pm.

According to police, an unknown man entered the store and demanded cash from the registers. The suspect was waving a black handgun.

One of the employees complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him around $3,000, police say. The suspect fled the scene and was last seen through the parking lot.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.