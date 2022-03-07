A woman walking in Center City was robbed by an armed man

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman of her belongings in Center City.

The incident happened on February 21, 2022, around 11:15 pm at the 1300 Block of Irving Street.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman was approached by a man with a handgun while walking south on 13th street. The suspect forced the woman to the 1300 Block of Irving Street, where police say he demanded her belongings.

The suspect took the victim’s cellphone, sunglasses, and wallet containing, Social Security card, driver’s license, and bank cards, police say.

Police say after the robbery, the suspect is seen getting into a red or burgundy early 2000s Volvo S60 fleeing the scene.

Car suspect fled the scene, police say. (Photo cred to Philadelphia Police department)

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.