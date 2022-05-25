Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man and killing a man in Germantown.

The incident happened on the 100 block of West Logan Street around 9:11 pm.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back outside a home on the street. The man was transported in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 9:33 pm.

He was identified as Anton Ellis, 37, from Germantown in Philadelphia, police say.

During the investigation, police say they believe the motive is an argument.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

