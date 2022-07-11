Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 6300 block of North Gratz Street around 11:21 pm Sunday.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and sides by someone he was arguing with. The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private car, where medics listed him in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.