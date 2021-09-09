Area restaurant puts extra emphasis on local

Fitz and Starts is creating a buzz in Queen Village. The restaurant is putting an extra focus on community and locally sourced fare as it approaches one year in operation.

“Comforting, approachable, you know kid friendly food that is also supporting all other businesses in Philadelphia,” said owner Pat O’Malley. “All of of our products, basically everything we use here, we get from the local area.”

That mindset also means changing the menu based on the local produce currently available.

“The vegetables and accoutrements that go with chicken might go from chicken Francaise right now, to maybe Chicken Marsala or something once mushrooms come into sort of both go along with the season itself in terms of the weather getting colder as well as what is becoming available.” Added O’Malley. https://www.fitzandstartsphilly.com/menu