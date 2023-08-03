PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL)– Do you think you’re the Eagles biggest fan, or do you know someone who is?

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their Fan of the Year in an exciting partnership program with Ticketmaster.

As an NFL-wide initiative the NFL Fan of the Year program, “recognizes great fans who have been a positive force in their community and whose story serves as an inspiration to others”.

If you know someone who fits those qualifications or want to nominate yourself, you can do so HERE.

Applications will be accepted now, August 3, through Monday, October 2.

If you’re chosen the Philadelphia Eagles NFL Fan of the Year, the prize includes not only bragging rights, but also the opportunity to be sent to the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 8, 2024, for a chance to represent the Eagles, and be named the ultimate Fan of the Year.