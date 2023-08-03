The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one matched the jackpot numbers on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Friday night’s drawing, the jackpot has climbed to a massive $1.25 billion.

If someone were to match the numbers and win on Friday, the jackpot would be the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history, beating the previous record $1.05 billion set in 2021.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly.”

The largest Jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.53 billion and was won in October of 2018 in South Carolina, followed by $1.34 billion in January 2023, and $1.33 billion in July 2022.

No one has matched the Mega Millions numbers since April 2023, which has allowed the jackpot to exponentially grow. And according to lottery officials the current drawing will be the 31st in a row.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the current chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. But even if you may not win the billion dollar jackpot, the AP reports that the odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million, are significantly better.

The next drawing will be on July 4 at 11 p.m. ET.