Whether you’re trying a new recipe or just hoping to save some money, cooking at home can have lots of benefits. But If you aren’t handling your food safely, experts say you can actually be doing more harm than good by putting yourself at an unnecessary risk of food borne illness.

Dr. Colleen Tewksbury, Registered Dietician at Penn Medicine joined the PHL17 Morning Show with some easy tips to make sure you are cooking and handling your food safely.

Tips to remember:

Instead of using hand sanitizer, wash your hands with mild soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Buy a nail brush and clean your nails before you start cooking to prevent bacteria from entering your food.

Use food-safe gloves to prevent bacteria from touching your food and to avoid cross contamination when handling raw meat. If you don’t have food-safe gloves, wash your before touching a new food item.

Sanitize your sponges and dish cloths to prevent bacteria build-up. Easiest way to sanitize your sponge is by putting it in the dishwasher.

Follow package directions when using sanitizing and cleaning products to ensure you are using them correctly.

Buy a food/ meat thermometer to make sure your food isn’t sitting out too long. Bacteria tends to grow on food after dropping below 40 degrees or above 140 degrees. Refrigerated foods should never sit out for longer than two hours.



