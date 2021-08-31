Are you a hard worker? New study reveals the hardest working states

Where do Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware rank?

A new study revealing the hardest working Americans is out and Alaska is claiming the top spot.

According to WalletHub, Alaska, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas round out the top five.

WalletHub compares several factors including the average hours in a workweek, the amount of vacation time left unused and average commute time.

The study found Alaska has the longest work week hours and less leisure time.

Pennsylvania ranked 37, Delaware came in at 34 and New Jersey took the 42nd spot.

The least hardworking state was New Mexico.