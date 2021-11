Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family and eating good food, but there’s some classics a lot of people would rather pass on eating.

According to a survey conducted by The Vacationer, 29 percent of Americans dislike cranberry sauce, 28 percent don’t care for turkey, 24 percent say no thanks to the green bean casserole, 24 percent pass on the sweet potatoes or yams and 23 percent dislike stuffing or dressing.