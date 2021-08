For a long time, mini-vans seemed uncool but not anymore. According to the Cox automotive report, mini-vans are making a comeback. Last month, while most cars, trucks and SUV’s sold at their sticker price, mini-vans were selling at eight percent above their sticker due to the high demand. A spokesperson from Kelly Blue Book said that people are realizing there aren’t many better options for families than a mini-van. Most offer more passenger room and more cargo room than SUVs.

