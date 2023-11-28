A Philadelphia-based pharmacy has pleaded guilty to Insurance fraud after an investigation uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent claims.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, 32-year-old Ahmed Bachir, the owner of Aramingo Pharmacy, is required to pay $573,992 in restitution to health insurance providers, $300,866 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services-Bureau of Program Integrity, for a grand total of $874,858.

As part of his punishment, Bachir will also have his pharmacist license suspended for five years.

“Pharmacists are trusted to perform essential duties to responsibly provide medicine that treats illness and keeps Pennsylvanians healthy,” said Attorney General Henry. “In this case, Aramingo Pharmacy was more concerned with personal greed than patient care, using its authority to exploit health insurance providers. Any business or individual that attempts to defraud our healthcare system will be held accountable.”

According to a Grand Jury Investigation, the fraud occurred from June 2019 to June 2021, when Bachir billed providers $573,992 for medications that were not provided to customers.

Other fraudulent scams included billing for brand-name medications, but providing the generic form, requesting physicians to prescribe specific unnecessary and expensive medications, and asking physicians to change medications to more expensive replacements.

The investigation also found that Bachir billed insurance companies for expensive refills without the knowledge of the patient, and without the patient ever receiving said refill, in turn allowing him to pocket the full payment.