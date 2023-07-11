Aqimero, located in the lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia, offers an ambience you’ll want to check out if you haven’t already! Complete with Latin inspired menu items, a full bar and custom cocktails, it’s the perfect place to grab a Pina Colada on any day of the week. The location is also offering a new weekly event perfect for your mid-week fix, Relax and Rose! Every Wednesday you can enjoy small bites, varieties of rose and more. Visit https://www.aqimero.com/ for more information.

