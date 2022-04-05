It’s April Fools Day, and there is no better way to be tricked than by professional magicians at the Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater. With top performers from around the world, you will be sure to be entertained by their magic and slight-of-hand acts. Our Sophia Cifuentes got on stage trying to unravel some of their secrets, and even learned a trick of her own. To see what they have to offer, visit: https://smokeandmirrorstheater.com/



